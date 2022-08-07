World
“Islamic Jihad”: ceasefire with Israel will come into force at 23:30
GAZA, August 7 – RIA Novosti. The leader of the Islamic Jihad movement, Khaled al-Batsh, said that the ceasefire with Israel will come into force at 23.30 local time (coincides with Moscow time).
“The ceasefire agreements come into force today at 23:30 local time,” al-Batsh told al-Aqsa TV channel.
Earlier, Islamic Jihad put forward conditions for a ceasefire, the main of which is the release of the detained leader Bassam al-Saadi. Israel’s Channel 12 reported that a truce between Israel and the Palestinian Islamic Jihad group, if reached, would come no earlier than midnight or tomorrow morning.
The Israeli army launched Operation Dawn on Friday against Islamic Jihad in the Gaza Strip. The military strikes at targets in the Gaza Strip, a state of emergency has been introduced in the Israeli rear. The Palestinian group “Islamic Jihad” confirmed the death of one of the commanders of its military wing, Taysir al-Jabari, during an airstrike. Since Friday, air raid sirens have been sounding in the areas of Israel bordering Gaza and in some cities in the center of the country.
20:31
Israel says 950 rockets fired from Gaza since conflict escalated
Translation by RJ983
Disclaimer: Via RIA Novosti – Checked