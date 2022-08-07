“Islamic Jihad”: ceasefire with Israel will come into force at 23:30

GAZA, August 7 – RIA Novosti. The leader of the Islamic Jihad movement, Khaled al-Batsh, said that the ceasefire with Israel will come into force at 23.30 local time (coincides with Moscow time).

Earlier, Islamic Jihad put forward conditions for a ceasefire, the main of which is the release of the detained leader Bassam al-Saadi. Israel’s Channel 12 reported that a truce between Israel and the Palestinian Islamic Jihad group, if reached, would come no earlier than midnight or tomorrow morning.