Headquarters of a division of the Center for Psychological Operations of Kyiv found in the LPR

LUGANSK, August 7 – RIA Novosti. The special services of the LPR found in the former headquarters of the operational-tactical group “North” of the Ukrainian security forces in Severodonetsk, traces of a unit of the Ukrainian Center for Information and Psychological Operations, which was responsible for propaganda, were based in the same place, a representative of the special services of the LPR told reporters.

“There was only one direction -” Russia is the enemy “. In many of their documents it appears that the enemy is the Russian Federation. They do not have such that other states. Clearly, specifically trained against the Russian Federation. It is here that this group (the Center information and psychological operations – ed.) such data was forged,” said an employee of the special services of the republic.

He clarified that this unit, in addition to direct propaganda work against the Russian Federation, was also engaged in the creation of fake news.

“Take Hollywood, take the CIA, mix it all up and bring it to Ukraine. Here to train specialists and on the experience of Western instructors, examples, they began to do this business here. Many people believed and now believe what these people were broadcasting,” the employee explained secret services of the republic.