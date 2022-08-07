World

Headquarters of a division of the Center for Psychological Operations of Kyiv found in the LPR

Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 4 mins ago
1 minute read

LUGANSK, August 7 – RIA Novosti. The special services of the LPR found in the former headquarters of the operational-tactical group “North” of the Ukrainian security forces in Severodonetsk, traces of a unit of the Ukrainian Center for Information and Psychological Operations, which was responsible for propaganda, were based in the same place, a representative of the special services of the LPR told reporters.
“There was only one direction -” Russia is the enemy “. In many of their documents it appears that the enemy is the Russian Federation. They do not have such that other states. Clearly, specifically trained against the Russian Federation. It is here that this group (the Center information and psychological operations – ed.) such data was forged,” said an employee of the special services of the republic.
He clarified that this unit, in addition to direct propaganda work against the Russian Federation, was also engaged in the creation of fake news.
“Take Hollywood, take the CIA, mix it all up and bring it to Ukraine. Here to train specialists and on the experience of Western instructors, examples, they began to do this business here. Many people believed and now believe what these people were broadcasting,” the employee explained secret services of the republic.
May 2, 15:20

A resident of Rubizhne spoke about the propaganda of Nazism in Ukraine

Translation by RJ983

Disclaimer: Via RIA Novosti – Checked

Tags
Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 4 mins ago
1 minute read
Show More
Photo of CMIO

CMIO

Support Independent Journalism in Brazil - headquarters Rio de Janeiro. Replicates and elaborates knowledge and matters of public utility. Please, donate. > Donate to CMIO.org

Related Articles

Switzerland urged to stock up on candles and firewood for the winter

23 mins ago

Greek PM apologizes to opposition politician for spying

24 hours ago

British port workers announce strike for better wages | News

1 day ago

The head of the State Administration of Nova Kakhovka told the details about the attempt on his deputy

1 day ago

Adblock Detected.

Desative seu AdBlock para poder acessar o conteúdo gratuito. Disable your AdBlock.