GENEVA, August 7 – RIA Novosti. The head of the Swiss Federal Commission for Electricity ElCom, Werner Luginbühl, called for stocking up on candles and firewood due to possible power outages in the country this winter.

“In the worst case, we really should prepare for the coming winter for power outages in some areas, even if only for a few hours. So of course it’s wise to have enough candles in the house. And if someone has a wood-burning stove, he should stock up on enough firewood,” he told the Swiss newspaper NZZ am Sonntag.

He added that he personally stocked up more firewood than usual, as well as flashlights and batteries for them, stressing that “Europe is at risk of facing a massive shortage of electricity and gas.”

“The combination of various risks may lead to the need to take measures that … have never had to be taken in our country,” said Luginbühl.

He cited a state campaign to save electricity as a measure, adding that the Swiss authorities are currently considering the closure of companies, large consumers of electricity, which could reduce their production for some time.

“This is the most effective tool, and this is where the biggest potential (in terms of savings) lies,” said Luginbühl.

After the start of a special military operation to denazify and demilitarize Ukraine, the West stepped up sanctions pressure on Russia, which led to an increase in prices for electricity, fuel and food in Europe and the United States.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has previously stated that the policy of containment and weakening of Russia is a long-term strategy of the West, and sanctions have dealt a serious blow to the entire global economy. According to him, the main goal of the West is to worsen the lives of millions of people.