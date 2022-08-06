British port workers announce strike for better wages | News

British workers at Felixstowe, the world‘s largest container port, called an eight-day strike on Friday, between August 21 and 29, in rejection of a proposal for a 7 percent wage increase.

CMIO.org in sequence:

Panamanian teachers end strike, after a month of protests

According to the Unite union, the job offer is below registered inflation, which increased last June to 9.4 percent.

The strike was announced after negotiations in which major shipping infrastructure Felixstowe Dock & Railway Company, a subsidiary of Hutchison Port Holdings, failed to come up with a better wage proposal for employees.

“Both Felixstowe docks and its parent company CK Hutchison Holding Ltd are both massively profitable and incredibly wealthy. They are fully able to pay the workforce a fair day’s pay.” @UniteSharon

— Unite the union: join a union (@unitetheunion)

August 5, 2022

“The strike will cause huge disruption and create massive shock waves in the UK supply chain, but this dispute has been completely manufactured by the company itself,” Unite national spokesman Bobby Morton said.

For her part, the general secretary of Unite, Sharon Graham, indicated that the Felixstowe Dock and Railway Company, and its parent, Hutchison Port Holdings, have enough economic income to pay a fair wage to workers.

Felixstowe docks and its parent company CK Hutchison Holding Ltd The company has prioritized delivering multi-million pound dividends rather than paying its workers a decent wage. Members can rely on our complete support until this dispute is resolved.

— Sharon Graham (@UniteSharon)

August 5, 2022

“The company has prioritized offering multimillion-dollar dividends over paying its workers a decent wage,” Graham said.

It is planned that next Monday a new round of dialogue will take place between the representatives of the workers and the company, under the supervision of the Advisory, Conciliation and Arbitration Service (ACAS).





Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



See this content by source