The head of the State Administration of Nova Kakhovka told the details about the attempt on his deputy

SIMFEROPOL, August 6 – RIA Novosti. The attempt on the life of the deputy head of the administration of Nova Kakhovka, Vitaly Gur, was committed with the use of small arms – machine guns and a pistol, the head of the administration, Vladimir Leontyev, told RIA Novosti.
Gur died on Saturday after the assassination attempt. According to a RIA Novosti source, unknown people shot Gur, presumably from a Makarov pistol, near his house.
“Small arms, not only a pistol, machine guns, as far as I know,” Leontyev said, answering a question about how the attempt was made.
According to the head of the administration of Nova Kakhovka, the Guru is not yet 40 years old, he still has a family and children. The deceased official dealt with the restoration of the city after the missile attacks of the Ukrainian military, as well as the most pressing issues of the city and the region.
Translation by RJ983

Disclaimer: Via RIA Novosti – Checked

