Israeli Prime Minister holds operational meeting
TEL AVIV, August 6 – RIA Novosti. Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid is holding an operational meeting against the backdrop of Operation Dawn, the press service of the head of government said.
Prime Minister Yair Lapid is holding an operational meeting at the Kiriya complex in Tel Aviv.
The Israeli army launched Operation Dawn on Friday against Islamic Jihad in the Gaza Strip. The military strikes at targets in the Gaza Strip, a state of emergency has been introduced in the Israeli rear. The Palestinian group “Islamic Jihad” confirmed the death of one of the commanders of its military wing, Taysir al-Jabari, during an airstrike. All night and all day, air raid sirens sounded in the areas of Israel bordering Gaza and in some cities in the center of the country.
Israel announces increased action against perpetrators of terrorism
