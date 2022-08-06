France urged to prevent escalation in the Gaza Strip

World

PARIS, August 6 – RIA Novosti. France is concerned about the escalation of tension in the Gaza Strip and calls on the parties to show restraint in order to prevent further escalation, the Foreign Ministry said in a statement.
“France expresses its deep concern over the ongoing escalation in Gaza and deplores the Palestinian civilian casualties,” the French Foreign Office said in a communiqué.
It is noted that France condemns the rocket attacks on Israeli territory and reaffirms its unconditional commitment to the security of Israel.
“France calls on all parties to exercise restraint in order to avoid further escalation, from which the civilian population will be the first to suffer,” the ministry added.
The Israeli army launched Operation Dawn on Friday against Islamic Jihad in the Gaza Strip. The military strikes at targets in the Gaza Strip, a state of emergency has been introduced in the Israeli rear. The Palestinian group “Islamic Jihad” confirmed the death of one of the commanders of its military wing, Taysir al-Jabari, during an airstrike. Throughout the night, air raid sirens sounded in the areas bordering Gaza in Israel.
Israel prepares for week-long operation in Gaza, IDF says

Translation by RJ983

Disclaimer: Via RIA Novosti – Checked

