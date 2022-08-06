World

Australian mercenary revealed the unpleasant truth about the APU

Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 2 mins ago
1 minute read

MOSCOW, August 6 – RIA Novosti. The command of the Ukrainian army sends recruits to the front line without training, a mercenary from Australia, Matt Roe, told the British newspaper The Guardian.
“You ask how many of you have fired a rifle before. Out of a hundred people, only two raise their hand,” said Ro.
July 9, 08:00Special military operation in Ukraine

Inglourious bastards: Europe prefers to forget about its mercenaries today

According to the newspaper, the Australian himself also has no combat experience – at home he was engaged in gardening and landscape design. However, in Ukraine, he began to train newly mobilized soldiers. Often this is the only training they receive before being sent to the front, the material notes.
According to The Guardian, Ro will face serious legal problems upon his return to Australia. He faces up to life imprisonment for entering a foreign state to participate in an armed conflict, because the man is not officially in the service of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
July 27, 01:07

Media: American mercenary spoke about the problems of the Ukrainian army

More than 7.1 thousand mercenaries from more than 60 countries have already arrived in Ukraine since February 24, according to data published by the Russian Defense Ministry in mid-July. At the same time, the Russian armed forces identify them even at the stage of preparation for entry into Ukraine.
The military department has repeatedly reminded that, in accordance with international humanitarian law, foreign mercenaries are not combatants and the best that awaits them if they are captured alive is a trial and maximum prison terms.
July 21, 15:20Special military operation in Ukraine

Morale of foreign mercenaries in Ukraine is falling, according to NBC

Translation by RJ983

Disclaimer: Via RIA Novosti – Checked

Tags
Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 2 mins ago
1 minute read
Show More

Related Articles

Arab League and several Arab countries condemned Israeli operation in Gaza

19 mins ago

Eight dead and 18 injured reported after explosion in Afghanistan | News

1 hour ago

Spain borders on 5,000 positive cases of monkeypox | News

3 hours ago

Spain reports temperature records in the Mediterranean Sea | News

4 hours ago

Adblock Detected.

Desative seu AdBlock para poder acessar o conteúdo gratuito. Disable your AdBlock.