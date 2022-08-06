MOSCOW, August 6 – RIA Novosti. The command of the Ukrainian army sends recruits to the front line without training, a mercenary from Australia, Matt Roe, told the British newspaper The Guardian.

“You ask how many of you have fired a rifle before. Out of a hundred people, only two raise their hand,” said Ro.

According to the newspaper, the Australian himself also has no combat experience – at home he was engaged in gardening and landscape design. However, in Ukraine, he began to train newly mobilized soldiers. Often this is the only training they receive before being sent to the front, the material notes.

According to The Guardian, Ro will face serious legal problems upon his return to Australia. He faces up to life imprisonment for entering a foreign state to participate in an armed conflict, because the man is not officially in the service of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

More than 7.1 thousand mercenaries from more than 60 countries have already arrived in Ukraine since February 24, according to data published by the Russian Defense Ministry in mid-July. At the same time, the Russian armed forces identify them even at the stage of preparation for entry into Ukraine.

The military department has repeatedly reminded that, in accordance with international humanitarian law, foreign mercenaries are not combatants and the best that awaits them if they are captured alive is a trial and maximum prison terms.