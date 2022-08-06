Arab League and several Arab countries condemned Israeli operation in Gaza

CAIRO, August 6 – RIA Novosti. The League of Arab States and a number of Arab countries came out on Saturday condemning Israel’s military operation in the Gaza Strip.

Arab League Secretary General Ahmad Abu al-Gheit condemned the Israeli military operation and called for an immediate stop to it, placing responsibility for all the consequences on Tel Aviv. “The Secretary General calls on the international community and all parties with influence to intervene and stop the operation. Its continuation could lead to an escalation, the dangerous consequences of which no one can predict,” Arab League spokesman Gamal Rushdie said in a statement.

17:57 Israel announces increased action against perpetrators of terrorism

Abu al-Gheith also noted the deplorable state of the healthcare system in the sector, which in turn also worsens the situation.

The Yemeni Foreign Ministry condemned the operation and supported the Palestinians. In a statement quoted by SABA, the agency called on the international community to prevent crimes against Palestinians.

The Foreign Ministries of Algeria, Iraq, Jordan, Kuwait and Tunisia, in their statements, also called on the international community to intervene and stop the Israeli operation.

The Iraqi Foreign Ministry stressed that “the language of violence used by Israel creates an atmosphere of even greater tension.”

The Israeli army launched Operation Dawn on Friday against Islamic Jihad in the Gaza Strip. The military strikes at targets in the Gaza Strip, a state of emergency has been introduced in the Israeli rear. The Palestinian group “Islamic Jihad” confirmed the death of one of the commanders of its military wing, Taysir al-Jabari, during an airstrike. All night and all day, air raid sirens sounded in the areas of Israel bordering Gaza and in some cities in the center of the country.