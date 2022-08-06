Iran condemns Israel’s new attack on the Gaza Strip | News

Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Nasser Kanaani on Friday strongly condemned the airstrikes carried out by Israeli forces against the Gaza Strip.

Palestine condemns Israel’s attack on the Gaza Strip

In an official statement, the official described the attack as brutal and claimed that it caused the death of both “resistance commanders” and defenseless Palestinian civilians.

Similarly, he pointed out that the responsibility for this action and its consequences fall on Israel, while he assured that Palestine has the right to defend itself against what he described as a “terrorist act.”

The authorities reported that the bombardments carried out by Israel in Shejaiya, Khan Yunis, Rafah and other points in the north of the Gaza Strip have left, so far, at least ten dead, including the girl Alaa Qaddom, 5 years old , and about 55 wounded.

For its part, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) indicated that they would carry out the air strikes in the face of threats made by the Palestinian Islamic Jihad (PIJ), and that they were aimed at “terrorist objectives”.

Local media reported that, in the face of these attacks, the Palestinian movement would have responded by launching rockets towards Israel.

