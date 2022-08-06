Bus accident leaves at least 11 dead in Croatia | News

At least 11 people died and several were injured this Saturday in northern Croatia when a bus overturned a few kilometers from the capital Zagreb.

The country’s Ministry of the Interior reported that the Polish-registered bus left the road, without specifying the nationality of the passengers on the bus headed for Zagreb.

According to police sources, the accident occurred at 05:40 local time, when the bus left the road and overturned.

The Croatian authorities detailed that the unfortunate traffic accident was recorded 60 kilometers from the Croatian capital.

The fire department, police and emergency teams have already managed to rescue all the travelers and transfer the injured to hospitals in Varazdin and Zagreb.

During the European summer, Croatia welcomes millions of tourists who travel to the Adriatic coast.





