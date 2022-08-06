Why shouldn’t the nuclear attack on Hiroshima be repeated? | News

As a new anniversary of the launch of the atomic bomb by the United States on the Japanese city of Hiroshima was commemorated, the Secretary General of the UN, António Guterres, called for awareness of the growing potential of a nuclear disaster.

UN warns of nuclear annihilation of humanity

“Humanity is playing with a loaded gun” warned Antonio Guterres, remembering in Hiroshima the 77th anniversary of the first atomic bomb attack.

At the ceremony for the launch of the atomic bomb, Guterres warned of the risk posed by the crises in Ukraine, the Middle East and the Korean peninsula, describing the horrors that the Japanese city experienced.

In Hiroshima today, I paid tribute to the tens of thousands of people killed by atomic bombs 77 years ago.

We cannot forget the lessons of Hiroshima and Nagasaki.

We must act in their memory & wipe nuclear weapons off the face of the earth once and for all. pic.twitter.com/taMQFAjD92

“Tens of thousands of people died in this city in the blink of an eye. Women, children and men were incinerated in a hellish fire,” he declared.

The almost 500,000 deaths from the explosion of nuclear bombs on the Japanese cities of Hiroshima and Nagasaki, in August 1945, are the most obvious reminder of why this type of atomic attack should not be repeated.

In 2018, the mayor of Hiroshima, Kazumi Matsui, stressed that “when humanity fails to see reality and forgets history, it can repeat a terrible mistake”.

More than 450 thousand people died by nuclear attack

On August 6, 1945, at 08:15 local time, an American B-29 bombing dropped the uranium bomb “Little Boy” on Hiroshima. Three days later, the launch of a nuclear device over the city of Nagasaki was repeated.

It is estimated that more than 450,000 people died immediately from both attacks and from diseases caused by nuclear radiation.

Survivor Testimonials

The testimonies of Japanese survivors of the dropping of nuclear bombs are also a reminder that such events must never be repeated.

RIA Novosti collected testimonies from surviving victims of the first nuclear bomb attack in history: “It smelled like burning meat throughout the city”; “In the factory we found the body of our father. It seemed as if the dead face of him was laughing”.

The dignity & resilience of the atomic bomb survivors I met in Hiroshima today, are an example for all of humanity.

From this sacred ground, I urge world leaders to hear their message & work for complete nuclear disarmament. pic.twitter.com/kCCJkU7dgU

Yoshiro Yamawaki recalls: “We saw rows of dead men standing on either side of a railing on the bridge. They died standing up. They were still standing with their heads bowed, as if in prayer. Dead bodies floated down the river.”

Reiko Yamada, who was 11 years old in 1945, told RIA Novosti: “To clear the way, heaps of corpses were raked up like rubbish and burned in our schoolyard. They also burned corpses in the yards of other schools and in vacant lots. It smelled like burnt meat all over town.”





Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



