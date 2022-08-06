Chinese Ambassador to France called the United States involved in the crises in Ukraine and Taiwan

“There is also a similarity: that behind these two crises is a black hand, the hand of the United States. The United States wants to add fuel to the fire in the Taiwan Strait in order to create another crisis, in addition to the Ukrainian one,” the diplomat said on the LCI TV channel.

Relations between Washington and Beijing have deteriorated greatly in recent days due to the visit of Speaker of the House of Representatives of Congress Nancy Pelosi to Taiwan, which took place despite objections from the PRC. China has repeatedly warned the American side that if the trip takes place, it will not remain without consequences and will entail harsh measures. Shortly after Pelosi arrived on the island, China announced the start of military exercises in several areas around Taiwan.