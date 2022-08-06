Media: the EU has prepared a new plan to help Ukraine to replace the blockaded Germany

MOSCOW, August 6 – RIA Novosti. The European Commission has prepared a new project of financial assistance to Ukraine for eight billion euros in the form of a combination of grants and loans, European publication Politico writes, citing two EU officials.

The new project appeared after Germany refused to provide loan guarantees for Ukraine in the amount of up to nine billion euros. “Berlin argued that Kyiv, already deeply in debt, would be better off with grants,” the article says.

Under the new scheme, the EU is to allocate up to five billion euros in long-term loans against guarantees provided by EU countries, in accordance with their contribution to the bloc’s budget. Interest payments will be subsidized from the EU budget. The remaining amount, about three billion euros, will be provided in the form of grants, officials said.

The European Commission in May offered to send macro-financial support to Ukraine in the amount of up to nine billion euros. A billion euro loan from this package was then officially offered by the European Commission and approved by the European Parliament and the EU Council, the first tranche was sent to Kyiv on August 1. To transfer these funds, the EC did not need additional guarantees from the countries, it could do this within the framework of the current EU multi-annual financial plan, from which the annual budgets of the union are compiled.

The remaining amount of up to eight billion euros from the macro-financial assistance announced in May has not yet been officially proposed by the European Commission. Volodymyr Zelensky this week accused the European Union of allegedly artificially delaying the allocation of money to Ukraine.