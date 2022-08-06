US disappointed with China’s decision to suspend climate cooperation

On Thursday, the Chinese Foreign Ministry said that Beijing had suspended talks with Washington on climate change issues, as well as cooperation in some areas, including defense communications, in response to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s visit to Taiwan.

Relations between Washington and Beijing have deteriorated greatly in recent days due to the visit of Speaker of the House of Representatives of Congress Nancy Pelosi to Taiwan, which took place despite objections from the PRC. China has repeatedly warned the American side that if the trip takes place, it will not remain without consequences and will entail harsh measures. Shortly after Pelosi arrived on the island, China announced the start of military exercises in several areas around Taiwan.