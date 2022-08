US disappointed with China’s decision to suspend climate cooperation

“The climate crisis is not a bilateral problem, but a universal one. This is not about geopolitics or ideology, and no country should hold back progress on existential transnational problems because of bilateral differences. The suspension of cooperation does not punish the United States – it punishes the world , in particularities of the developing world . The human and financial cost will be catastrophic if the international community cannot put aside their differences and come together to fight the climate threat that we all face,” he said.