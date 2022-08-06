Media: the head of the Ukrainian office of Amnesty International announced the dismissal

MOSCOW, August 6 – RIA Novosti. The head of the Ukrainian office of Amnesty International, Oksana Pokalchuk, has announced her dismissal, Strana.ua reports.

She explained her decision by her disagreement with the publication of a report on violations of military law by the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Amnesty International published a report on August 4 accusing Ukrainian forces of violating international legal norms and military law. It notes that the Ukrainian military is placing weapons in schools and hospitals, putting civilians at risk. Volodymyr Zelensky condemned the report, while Amnesty International Secretary General Agnès Callamard defended the document.

Amnesty International is a non-governmental organization. Its mission “is to conduct research and take action aimed at preventing and eradicating gross violations of human rights.” The organization receives funding from a number of governments and international structures. Among them are the US State Department, the British authorities, the European Commission. According to media reports, American billionaire George Soros also allocates substantial funds to Amnesty International through his Open Society Foundation.