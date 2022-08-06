The mayor of Hiroshima quoted Tolstoy at the memorial ceremony for the victims of the bombing

TOKYO, August 6 – RIA Novosti. The funeral ceremony in memory of the victims of the atomic bombing took place on Saturday in Hiroshima, where Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida spoke, and Mayor Kazumi Matsui quoted Russian writer Leo Tolstoy in his speech.

The ceremony begins annually at 8.00 (2.00 Moscow time) in the Peace Park, a place that 77 years ago became a mass grave for hundreds of city residents. At the beginning of the ceremony, members of the government, the city leadership and representatives of diplomatic missions lay wreaths at the monument in memory of the victims, and at 8.15 – the time when the atomic bomb fell on Hiroshima – a minute of silence is announced. At the end of the ceremony, white doves are released into the sky – a symbol of peace on Earth.

August 4, 07:13 Russian Ambassador to Japan expresses concern over rising nuclear risks

The broadcast was broadcast live on NHK and on various platforms on the Internet.

“There is a growing belief in the world that peace cannot be maintained without a nuclear deterrent. But in order to protect the lives and property of people, it is necessary to create conditions under which there would be no other basic solution than the renunciation of nuclear weapons,” – Hiroshima Mayor Matsui said.

He urged “to think again about the words of the writer Leo Tolstoy: “You cannot build your own happiness on someone else’s misfortune, your happiness lies in the happiness of others.”

Premier Kishida declared that the tragedy of Hiroshima must never be repeated.

“This is the responsibility of Japan as the only country affected by the atomic bombings. And this is my oath as prime minister from Hiroshima,” he stressed.

In August 1945, American pilots dropped atomic bombs on the Japanese cities of Hiroshima and Nagasaki. From the atomic explosion and its consequences in Hiroshima, out of a population of 350,000, 140,000 people died, in Nagasaki – 74,000. The vast majority of the victims of the atomic bombing were civilians. On the anniversary of the tragic events – August 6 and 9 – “Peace Ceremonies” are held annually in Hiroshima and Nagasaki.

The epicenter area now houses the Peace Memorial Park and Museum, which houses documents and exhibits related to the atomic bombing of Hiroshima. There are audio guides in the languages ​​of all countries with nuclear weapons.