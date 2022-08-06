Media: Chinese military ignores US attempts to contact them

WASHINGTON, August 6 – RIA Novosti. The US military command cannot contact its Chinese counterparts amid the escalation around Taiwan, the American publication Politico reported.

“Chinese military leaders have not returned multiple calls from their American counterparts this week,” the magazine wrote, citing three people familiar with the matter.

The last contact at the level of the chiefs of the general staffs of the two countries took place on July 7.

At the same time, White House spokesman John Kirby said the day before that the US and Chinese military still have opportunities for communication, but the reduction in communication channels increases the risks.

Yesterday, 13:22 China to suspend cooperation with the US in several areas

On August 4, the Chinese army began large-scale live-fire exercises off the coast of Taiwan. This was in response to a visit to Taipei by US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

Pelosi flew to Taiwan on August 2, met with the head of the local administration, Tsai Ing-wen, and continued her Asian tour the next day, heading to Korea. This was the first visit by a speaker of the US House of Representatives to the island since 1997.

China, which does not recognize the sovereignty of Taiwan and considers it its province, is categorically opposed to any contact between Taipei and officials and military from countries with which Beijing has diplomatic relations. The United States formally adheres to the “principle of one China”, but in reality not only actively contacts with the island, but also regularly supplies weapons there.

In response to Taipei’s decision to accept Pelosi, Beijing has imposed sanctions on two Taiwanese funds, suspended shipments of natural sand and imports from Taiwan of citrus fruits and some fish, and warned that it intends to take strong and tough measures. According to the Chinese Foreign Ministry, all the negative consequences of Pelosi’s visit are yet to come, and Washington and Taipei will bear responsibility for them.