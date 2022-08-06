Media: assigned to the US Air Force base in Japan found monkeypox

TOKYO, August 6 – RIA Novosti. A third case of monkeypox has been confirmed in Japan, this time in a man assigned to Yokota Air Force Base, NHK reports.

The first two cases in Japan were confirmed in July, all in men returning from overseas.

In this case, the man did not travel outside of Japan, however, according to the channel, he communicated with someone who had recently entered the country. He is currently hospitalized in a medical facility on the base.

Monkeypox is a rare viral infection that is also transmitted between humans. It is usually a mild condition and most people recover within a few weeks, but complications can occur for some. The initial symptoms of monkeypox include fever, headache, muscle aches, back pain, swollen lymph nodes, chills, and exhaustion. A rash may develop, often starting on the face and then spreading to other parts of the body. The rash changes and goes through various stages before finally forming a scab, which later falls off.

In July, the WHO declared the outbreak a public health emergency of international concern, but noted that the outbreak posed a moderate risk to all regions of the world except Europe. At the same time, WHO does not recommend countries to carry out mass vaccination against monkeypox and does not yet have data on how effective existing vaccines are against monkeypox.

Monkeypox has now been identified in 88 countries.