Asean calls for detente in the face of conflict in Taiwan | News

The Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) warned about the negative consequences of the increase in tensions between the United States (USA) and China with respect to Taiwan, after the recent visit to that territory by the president of the House of Representatives, Nancy Pelosi, and urged the parties not to exacerbate the contradictions.

The spokesman for the organization’s 55th Meeting of Foreign Ministers, Kung Phoak, expressed in a plenary session his concern about “international and regional volatility” after the provocations by the US and then the West against China.

In this sense, the Asean affirmed through a statement that “recent events in an area close to the region could destabilize it and eventually lead to a miscalculation, a serious confrontation, open conflicts and unpredictable consequences.”

From this, Phoak called for resolving the differences “peacefully and with constructive participation based on universally accepted criteria, norms, principles and laws,” according to international sources.

Similarly, the spokesman called for creating the conditions to seek a solution in the shortest possible time in order to guarantee peace and stability in the region based on mutual trust.

The Asean Foreign Ministers’ meeting is being held in the Cambodian capital, Phnom Penh, until this Friday, and is attended by Chinese diplomatic leaders, Wang Yi; Russia, Sergey Lavrov; USA, Antony Blinken and the European Union, Josep Borrell.

The prime minister of the host country, Hun Sen, called for concentrating efforts to achieve unity in pursuit of strengthening international cooperation to implement the Regional Comprehensive Economic Association Agreement (RCEP), as well as establishing the Code of Conduct of the parties in the East Sea.





