House arrest imposed on Palestinian governor of Jerusalem | News

The Israeli Court in Jerusalem sentenced the Palestinian governor of East Jerusalem (occupied), Adnan Ghaith, to indefinite house arrest on Thursday after being arrested last Monday at his home in the Silwan neighborhood.

Israeli police arrest Palestinian governor of East Jerusalem

According to the lawyer Rami Othman, the magistrate determined that the Palestinian governor fulfill the sanction until a trial is held, after which he could be sentenced to prison.

Adnan Ghaith was accused of violating an order that the Israeli occupation authorities said prohibited him from entering the West Bank and establishing contact with other Palestinian leaders.

Israeli occupation court has issued a home arrest decision against the governor of the occupied Jerusalem, Adnan Ghaith, for an indefinite period. pic.twitter.com/lF53p1xNPf

— Palestine Electronic Forces (@PEFMISSIONS)

August 4, 2022

Similarly, the Israeli court applied for a bail payment of 25,000 shekels (about 7,500 dollars), which was signed by several members of his family, as well as friends.

The Palestinian National Authority (PNA) official was arrested at his home after the Zionist occupation forces searched and looted the home, international media reported Monday.

In 2000, the Palestinian leader faced a similar sentence for which he spent more than two years under house arrest. He was subsequently tried and sentenced to more than a year and a half of deprivation of liberty in prison.

Ghaith has been detained around 35 times by the Israeli occupation forces since he took office as the Palestinian governor of East Jerusalem in August 2018.





