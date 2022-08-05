They ask the UN to investigate the explosion that occurred in 2020 in Beirut | News

Around 37 human rights experts from various non-governmental organizations asked the United Nations Human Rights Commission on Wednesday to carry out an international investigation into the explosion that occurred two years ago in the port of Beirut, the capital of Lebanon.

Through a statement, the experts called for “a speedy and independent investigation that highlights international human rights obligations, clarifies responsibilities related to the explosion and leads to justice and accountability.”

In turn, the document indicates that “the catastrophic explosion occurred when Lebanon was already facing a devastating political, economic and financial crisis, as well as the Covid-19 pandemic, which has caused a sharp deterioration in the protection of Human Rights and a lot of suffering”.

Today we mark two years since the horrific explosion at the Beirut port. Two years without justice.

In the name of the dead, among them the son of a UN staff member, I reiterate my call for an impartial, thorough and transparent investigation into the explosion.

— Antonio Guterres (@antonioguterres)

August 4, 2022

Similarly, the text denounces that national investigations have been hindered in multiple instances, especially due to interference by local politicians in the work of the judges who were commissioned to investigate what happened.

From this situation, the families of the victims have demanded that international organizations carry out an independent investigation.

In this sense, experts affirm that “this tragedy marked one of the largest non-nuclear explosions in recent history, but the world has done nothing to find out why it happened.”

According to the personnel who maintained contact in Beirut, responsibilities for the event have not been established, the affected areas have not been rebuilt and the funds allocated by international organizations do not impact the beneficiary target public.

According to the United Nations, due to the tragedy that occurred due to the fire and explosion of more than 2,000 tons of ammonium nitrate poorly stored in the port of Beirut, more than 200 people died while 7,000 were reported injured, 77,000 homes destroyed, 300,000 displaced and at least 80,000 children left homeless.





