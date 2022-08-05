Negotiations restart in Vienna to reactivate nuclear agreement | News

Talks to revive the 2015 nuclear deal, called the Comprehensive Joint Action Plan (PIAC), resumed on Thursday in the Austrian capital, Vienna.

CMIO.org in sequence:

Iran urges US to ensure lifting of sanctions

According to the media, during the morning the Iranian delegation, led by its main nuclear negotiator and Deputy Foreign Minister for Political Affairs, Ali Baqeri Kani, met with the deputy head of foreign policy of the European Union (EU), Enrique Blackberry.

Baqeri Kani also held a meeting with the Russian ambassador to Austria and the main nuclear negotiator for that country, Mijail Ulianov.

برای پیشبرد مذاکرات عازم وین هستیم. مسئولیت بر آنهایی است که توافق را نقض و در فاصله گرفتن از میراث‌ گذشته ناکام مانده‌اند. آمریکا باید قدردان فرصتی باشد که با سخاوتمندی اعضای برجام فراهم شد٪؛ توپ در زمین آنهاست تا از خود پختگی نشان داده و مسئولانه عمل نماید.

— علی باقری‌کنی (@Bagheri_Kani)

August 3, 2022

According to Iranian media, the talks are expected to take place throughout the day. Prior to restarting the talks, Baqeri Kani urged the United States Government (USA) to act responsibly and reach a final agreement that takes into account the national interests of his country.

Since the start of the talks to reactivate the PIAC, in 2021, Iran has demanded that the unilateral restrictive measures imposed by the US and other Western countries against its economy and finances be dropped.

The US unilaterally withdrew from this treaty in 2018, during the administration of former President Donald Trump, and then imposed sanctions on Tehran.

After these events, the Iranian authorities announced that, given these and other breaches by the White House with respect to what was agreed, it would withdraw from some of the commitments it had made in the context of the PIAC.

However, Iran has made it clear that these steps can be reversed if the US withdraws the sanctions and returns to the agreement.

On my way to Vienna to discuss #JCPOA back to full implementation on the basis of the coordinator’s text tabled on 20 July. #ViennaTalks. Extremely grateful to Austrian authorities.

– Enrique Mora (@enriquemora_)

August 3, 2022

The most recent round of negotiations took place in the Qatari capital, Doha, and indirect talks were held with the US, which is no longer a member of the pact.

A few days ago, the media reported that the US delegation to this meeting would be headed by Washington’s special envoy for Iran, Robert Malley.

Other PIAC signatory nations, such as Germany, France, the United Kingdom, Russia and China, also participate in the talks.





Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



See this content by source