Italy reports 42,976 new cases of Covid-19 in one day | News

The Italian Ministry of Health reported this Thursday 42,976 new cases of Covid-19 in the country and 161 deaths, according to the updates of the last days.

CMIO.org in sequence:

Murder of Nigerian migrant sparks outrage in Italy

According to the entity, the positivity rate is 17.8 percent, accounting for 242,010 tests carried out. So far, the nation reports a total of 21,213,559 infections and 172,729 deaths.

Lombardy continues to be the region with the most positives for the disease, after registering 3,392,728 cases, while, in relation to the current positives, the Lazio region declared 196,586.

The Italian Ministry of Health specified that, so far, 139,776 have been administered. 812 doses against the virus in the country, and a total of 48,671,459 people received the two doses of the drug.

For its part, the Gimbe Foundation reported that between July 27 and August 2 there were 1,165 deaths from Covid in Italy, which means an increase in relation to the previous seven days, when 1,091 were registered.

The analysis of the increase in deaths, carried out by said institution, confirmed that in the week of June 15 to 21, 337 deaths were reported; the following week, from the 22nd to the 28th, they rose to 392; and the cases grew to 464 between June 29 and July 5.

Likewise, between July 6 and 12, 692 deaths were reported and 1,019 in the following two weeks.

Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



See this content by source