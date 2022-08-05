4 police officers charged with murder of African-American in the US | News

The attorney general of the United States (USA), Merrick Garland, reported this Thursday that four police officers and former agents were charged with violating the civil rights of Breonna Taylor, an African American who was murdered in her apartment in Louisville, Kentucky, in 2020.

Garland said the officers’ charge is based on civil rights offenses, unlawful conspiracy, false statements, abuse of force and obstruction of justice.

Breonna Taylor, 26, and her boyfriend, Kenneth Walker, were sleeping in their apartment when at midnight on March 13, 2020, they heard a noise at the door, and thinking it was an assailant, Kenneth Walker responded with a gun, wounding a police officer, while they responded with more than 30 shots.

The King Center stands with Breonna Taylor and her family. Her murder of her was the result of egregious policing tactics that robbed her of her life of her and the Civil Rights she was entitled to. pic.twitter.com/cmaxI7ZI1X

— The Martin Luther King, Jr. Center (@TheKingCenter)

August 4, 2022

Local justice had determined only the accusation of one of the Brett Hankison agents, and not precisely for the execution of Breonna Taylor, but for putting her neighbor in danger.

Said agent was acquitted in March, which generated new protests from anti-racist movements in the United States, including the Black Lives Matter collective, who had also called for justice for the murder of George Floyd, an Afro-descendant man suffocated by a white police officer.

This fact demonstrates structural racism in the United States, according to what anti-racist organizations propose, as well as police brutality in that nation.

Prosecutor Merrick Garland said three of the police officers – Joshua Jaynes, 45, Kyle Meany, 35 and Kelly Goodlett – were involved in forging a search warrant.

Likewise, Garland specified that the officers also “took measures to cover up their illegal conduct after killing Taylor,” adding that they lied to the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI).





Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



