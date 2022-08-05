World

China urges US for significant, verifiable reductions in nuclear arsenal

UN, August 5 – RIA Novosti. China is calling on the United States for a significant, irreversible and verifiable reduction in its nuclear arsenal, only in this way Washington can restore the confidence of the international community, Ding Tongbing, director of the arms control department of the Chinese Foreign Ministry, said at the NPT Review Conference.
“China calls on the United States to show responsibility as a nuclear power and begin to substantially reduce its nuclear arsenal in an irreversible and verifiable manner. Only by doing so will the United States be able to restore the international community’s confidence in itself,” he said.
China says US nuclear arsenal threatens international security

