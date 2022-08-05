US police report no casualties in mall shooting

WASHINGTON, August 5 – RIA Novosti. American police said they did not find any victims in the shooting at the largest US shopping center, they are looking for a suspect and remove the blockade of the building.

An unidentified man provoked panic among buyers by shooting several times at the Mall of America, which is located in the city of Minneapolis.

“We have taken control of the Mall of America and can confirm that shots were fired. This was an isolated incident,” the local police tweeted.

“We did not find any victims,” ​​law enforcement officials added.

The suspect, according to them, left the scene on foot. In his search, the police are interviewing witnesses.