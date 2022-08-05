World
Zelensky accused the EU of artificially delaying financial assistance to Ukraine
MOSCOW, August 5 – RIA Novosti. Volodymyr Zelenskyy believes that the EU is artificially delaying the provision of macro-financial assistance to Ukraine for eight billion euros.
“Every day and in various ways I remind some EU leaders that they should not make Ukrainian pensioners, our IDPs, our teachers and our other people who depend on budget payments hostage to their indecisiveness or bureaucracy. Eight billion euros for Ukraine is still slowed down. help for our state is either a crime or a mistake. And it’s hard to say which is worse,” Zelensky said in a video message posted on his Telegram channel.
At the same time, he said that he “does not want” to specify which European country is delaying the provision of assistance to Ukraine.
“We believe that this is still a mistake and it will be corrected,” Zelensky added.
