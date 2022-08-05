World
Lightning strike at White House injures four people
WASHINGTON, August 5 – RIA Novosti. Four people were injured and are in critical condition when struck by lightning in front of the White House in the center of the American capital, the Washington Fire and Ambulance Service said.
“Supposed lightning strike in Lafayette Park, NW. DC’s Bravest are on site treating and transporting four patients. All are in critical condition,” the service said on Twitter.
Photos illustrating the post show several ambulances in the driveway between the White House and Lafayette Park.
Translation by RJ983
Disclaimer: Via RIA Novosti – Checked