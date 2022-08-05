Japan condemns China’s military exercises around Taiwan

TOKYO, August 5 – RIA Novosti. Japan condemned China’s exercises and missile launches as “affecting the security of the region and the Japan condemned China’s exercises and missile launches as “affecting the security of the region and the world community,” Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said after meeting with US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

“This is a big issue affecting the security of the people, we strongly condemn China and protested. China’s actions have an impact on the peace and stability of the region and the world ,” Fuji TV channel quoted him as saying.

Yesterday, 22:31 US carrier strike group ordered to stay in Taiwan area

In addition, he added that he informed Pelosi about Japan’s demand that China stop the exercises.

China’s large-scale live-fire exercise around Taiwan officially kicked off on Thursday. The maneuvers, which were a response to a visit to Taipei by Speaker of the US House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi, began at 12.00 local time (7.00 Moscow time) on Thursday in six areas in the water area around the island, the exercises will last until 12.00 Sunday. On Thursday, 5 out of 11 rockets fell in the exclusive economic zone of Japan, Japan protested.

Pelosi’s Asian tour includes visits to Singapore, Japan, South Korea and Malaysia. The first stops were Singapore and Malaysia, from where she flew to Taiwan, despite strong protests from China. On Thursday she flew to Japan, on Friday morning she had a business breakfast with Kishida.

Pelosi flew to Taipei on Tuesday evening and on Wednesday morning she had a meeting with Taiwan’s chief of staff, Tsai Ing-wen. The visit was the first visit by a speaker of the US House of Representatives to Taiwan since 1997. The US administration, warned by the Chinese president that “playing with fire risks getting burned,” assured Beijing of its commitment to the “one China” policy, but distanced itself from the visit, saying that the speaker makes her own decisions.

As a result, the visit became the impetus for a new round of tension in the Taiwan Strait. In addition to announcing the start of military exercises from August 4 to 7, Beijing imposed sanctions on two Taiwanese foundations, suspended the export of natural sand to the island and the import of citrus fruits and certain types of fish products from Taiwan, and the Chinese Foreign Ministry said that China intends to take strong and tough measures , and also made it clear that all the negative consequences of the visit, which Beijing opposed for several months, are still ahead, and Washington and Taipei will bear responsibility for them.

Official relations between the central government of the People’s Republic of China and its island province were interrupted in 1949, after the Kuomintang forces led by Chiang Kai-shek, defeated in a civil war with the Communist Party of China, moved to Taiwan. Business and informal contacts between the island and mainland China resumed in the late 1980s. Since the early 1990s, the parties began to contact through non-governmental organizations – the Beijing Association for the Development of Relations across the Taiwan Strait and the Taipei Cross-Strait Exchange Foundation.