Media: Erdogan intends to discuss with Putin the operation of Turkey in northern Syria

ANKARA, July 5 – RIA Novosti. Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan intends to discuss with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin at talks in Sochi the preparation of the Turkish Armed Forces for a new military operation in northern Syria, Anadolu agency writes on Friday.

“Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan will visit Sochi on Friday, August 5, where he will hold talks with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin. The second meeting of the leaders of Turkey and the Russian Federation in the last 17 days is of a critical nature . The preparation of to a new anti-terrorist operation of the Turkish Armed Forces in northern Syria,” the agency writes.

In addition, the topics for negotiations may be the situation in Ukraine and the implementation of agreements on lifting restrictions on the supply of Russian products for export and on Russia’s assistance in the export of Ukrainian grain.

“Against the background of the departure of the first dry cargo ship with Ukrainian grain from the ports of Odessa, the leaders of Turkey and the Russian Federation will discuss steps to eliminate problems on the way to the effectiveness of the” grain corridor “… Finally, the leaders of Turkey and Russia will discuss the topic of increasing trade between the two countries, developing cooperation, including in the field of energy and defense industry, the implementation of strategic projects,” the agency writes.

Russia launched a military operation in Ukraine on February 24. President Vladimir Putin called its goal “the protection of people who have been subjected to bullying and genocide by the Kyiv regime for eight years.” For this, according to him, it is planned to carry out “demilitarization and denazification of Ukraine”, to bring to justice all war criminals responsible for “bloody crimes against civilians” in Donbass.