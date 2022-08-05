Lavrov called unpromising US attempts to spread dominance

PHNOMPEN, August 5 – RIA Novosti. US attempts to extend its dominance to more and more points of the globe are futile and reflect the policy of permissiveness pursued by the United States, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Friday at a meeting with his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi on the sidelines of ASEAN ministerial events.

“And each time, those who follow this understand the futility of a policy according to which you can close your eyes to one situation, one crisis created by the United States, and expect that everything will be more or less good. No, the Americans have taken a course to suppress any independence,” Lavrov expressed his conviction.

As an example, the minister cited the situation with Ukraine and Taiwan. “They decided to make Ukraine a threat to the Russian Federation and for many years ignored the racist policies of the Kyiv regime, which destroyed everything Russian. Similarly, in the case of Mrs. Nancy Pelosi’s visit to Taiwan, they ignored all their own principles, which they proclaimed publicly and in commitment to which they convinced everyone, including deceiving themselves. In the same way, in the case of Ukraine, they violated the principles of indivisible security, which they signed at the highest level and which they simply trampled underfoot,” Lavrov said.