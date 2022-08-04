Unicef ​​denounces that 113 children have died in Yemen since the truce | News

While UNICEF welcomes the extension of the truce between the parties to the conflict in Yemen, the same United Nations agency denounces that since the announcement of the cessation of hostilities in the country on the Arabian peninsula last February, at least 113 children have been killed or maimed.

According to figures verified by the UN, the reported murders are lower than those registered, but by far, said the representative of the United Nations Children’s Fund (Unicef) in Yemen, Philippe Duamelle.

The real numbers are probably much higher,” continues Duamelle, who believes more needs to be done to protect children in Yemen.

“UNICEF calls on all parties to the conflict to fully respect the terms of the truce and continue their efforts to achieve a sustainable peace in Yemen,” Duamelle said.

“All parties to the conflict must protect civilians wherever they are and spare no effort to remove landmines and unexploded ordnance,” he added.

The United Nations special envoy for Yemen, Hans Grundberg, said on Tuesday that the extension of the extension “will allow an agreement on a transparent and effective exchange mechanism to pay the salaries of civil servants and retirees on a regular basis.

In addition, “open roads in Taiz and other provinces, operate more travel destinations to and from Sana’a airport, and provide fuel and its regular flow through Hodeida ports.”

Since 2015, Yemen has been a battleground between the Iranian-backed Houthi rebels and the Saudi-led coalition, which backs the internationally recognized government.

The war in Yemen pits the internationally recognized government, now represented by the Presidential Leadership Council and supported by a Saudi-led coalition, against the Houthis. The Houthis control Sana’a and parts of the north and west of the country.

“I am pleased to announce that the parties have agreed to extend the truce, under the same conditions, for two more months, from August 2, 2022 to October 2, 2022,” said Hans Grundberg.

The ceasefire “includes the commitment of the parties to intensify negotiations to reach a broader truce agreement, as soon as possible,” it added in a statement.

The extension came just hours after the ceasefire expired following an earlier extension. The truce initially went into effect on April 2 for two months before being extended until August 2.

