ASEAN foreign ministers meeting begins in Cambodia | News

The Prime Minister of Cambodia, Samdech Techo Hun Sen, opened this Wednesday the 55th Meeting of Foreign Ministers of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) in Phnom Penh, with the purpose of promoting post-pandemic recovery and finalizing a Code of Conduct in the South China Sea.

CMIO.org in sequence:

Venezuelan government asks to join the Cooperation Treaty with Asia

This is the first in-person meeting of ASEAN’s top diplomats together with major partner countries after two years of disruption caused by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Addressing the opening ceremony, Cambodian Prime Minister Samdech Techo Hun Sen recalled ASEAN’s 55-year history and its achievements beyond expectations, turning Southeast Asia into what he called a region of cooperation, development and trust.

“Our gathering here today reflects the success of our collective efforts to overcome and recover from the crisis and its adverse effects on public health, society, the economy and people’s daily livelihoods,” he said.

Likewise, he underlined “the regional and global uncertainties caused by the multidimensional impacts of Covid-19, the tensions between the main countries and the crises in Myanmar and Ukraine”, although he avoided mentioning the growing tension in the Taiwan Strait between China and the United States. , both countries invited to this meeting.

On the other hand, he mentioned what he called the non-traditional challenges, such as climate change, natural disasters, energy security and food security, have put ASEAN and the wider region through such an ordeal, the prime minister said. .

With the motto “Asean: addressing challenges together”, the bloc aspires at this meeting to show what they call their commitment to overcome difficulties together, in particular by promoting post-pandemic recovery, implementing the Regional Comprehensive Economic Association (RCEP) and finalizing a Code of Conduct in the South China Sea (COC) that is effective and consistent with international law, including the 1982 United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS).

chancellors of #China, #USA The US and Russia will coincide in the ASEAN ministerial meeting that began in Cambodia, at a time of special tension due to the visit of the president of the US Congress, Nancy Pelosi, to Taiwan, and due to the war in Ukraine pic.twitter.com/AkO658NTWR

– Iramsy Peraza (@IramsyteleSUR)

August 3, 2022

Cambodia is the president of ASEAN for 2022, which groups Brunei, Cambodia, Indonesia, Laos, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam. Several European countries signed collaboration and friendship treaties with the bloc in the context of the meeting and the United States and China participate as observers.





Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



See this content by source