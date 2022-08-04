Warehouse fire in Russia causes one death and 13 injuries | News

The Russian Center for Catastrophe Medicine reported this Wednesday that at least one person died and 13 others were injured as a result of a large fire unleashed in a distribution center of the Ozon company, one of the largest in that country in the field of online trading.

Emergencies Ministry personnel evacuated more than 1,000 people due to the fire, which started around 12:30 p.m. local time in a warehouse of about 75,000 square meters, belonging to said company and located in the town of Petrovskoe, district of Istra, region of Moscow.

This agency preliminarily reported that there were 11 injured, although later the number of victims grew. Around 50,000 meters of the structure are on fire and part of its roof has collapsed.

Experts from the Ministry of Emergencies weigh the thesis of the arson attack as the probable cause of the fire.

The president of the All-Russian Union of Insurers, Igor Yurgens, told the press that the preliminary damage could be estimated at more than 10 billion rubles (more than 166 million dollars).

Meanwhile, the governor of the Moscow province, Andrei Vorobyov, declared that the burning building “can no longer be saved”. This warehouse opened in 2021.

Local media reported that 150 firefighters and more than 30 specialized vehicles, as well as three Ka-32 firefighting helicopters, are working to mitigate and control the fire.

According to those reports, which quote the Russian Central Bank, Ozon’s shares fell more than 2 percent. The company’s management informed the press that the items that were in this warehouse had already been withdrawn from the online market. In addition, they reported that buyers will get a refund and sellers will be compensated.

