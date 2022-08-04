Sri Lankan President calls for unity amid crisis | News

Sri Lankan President Ranil Wickremesinghe on Wednesday called for unity amid the political and economic crisis while warning that the country faces a “serious danger” that could aggravate the current situation.

Security forces break up camp in Colombo, Sri Lanka

The newly appointed head of state during his speech at the opening of the third session of Parliament stated that “we are facing a situation that our country has never faced in recent history.”

In this sense, Wickremesinghe stressed that “we are in great danger. The country could be freed and protected from that danger, only if we all face this challenge together as one people.”

The newly elected president of #SriLanka, Ranil Wickremesinghe, today called on the deputies to institute a Government of national unity to rebuild the country. He warned that the country faces a “serious danger” that could further worsen the grave crisis. pic.twitter.com/fWXXMwQSRr

The Sri Lankan president, after opposition protests continued in the face of the deteriorating economic situation, emphasized that “I took charge of a country mired in disaster. With a serious economic crisis on one side, massive public opposition on the other.”

Similarly, the head of the executive branch stressed that “I decided to accept this critical challenge on behalf of my people, under the premise that it is my duty to light even one lamp for the country instead of cursing the darkness.”

On the other hand, the president defended the right to peaceful struggle by expressing that “I will protect non-violence and democracy”. However, the organization Human Rights Watch (HRW) has strongly denounced the application of exceptional methods in the country.

Likewise, Wickremesinghe pointed out that despite the crisis exacerbated by the conflict in Ukraine and the consequences of the Covid-19 pandemic, positive results are being achieved in terms of electricity and fertilizer imports.





