Monsoon rains leave 502 dead in Pakistan | News

Organizations of the health and security sector in Pakistan reported this Wednesday that at least 500 people have died as a result of the monsoon rains registered in the south of the country since June.

The National Disaster Management Authority reported today a total of 502 deaths, including 191 children and 98 women, mainly from the southwestern province of Balochistan.

Similarly, more than 40,000 affected houses are registered, as well as approximately more than 2,500 kilometers of damaged roads, before which many communities have been left incommunicado.

On the other hand, the Pakistani Army reported on Monday the disappearance of a helicopter with six people on board at the time it was operating search and rescue work in the flooded areas.

The military entity said in a statement that the helicopter “which was in flood rescue operations in Lasbela, Balochistan, lost contact with air traffic control.”

HANDS disaster relief response is ongoing in Balochistan. Thousands of families are displaced with loss of life, property and livestock at a massive scale. The people of Balochistan need your support to be able to recover from this loss.

The armed forces and the Border Corps have deployed a large number of troops in order to support search and rescue tasks in the face of severe flooding that has caused almost 600 injuries.

According to information from the Pakistan Meteorological Department, rainfall will remain in the most affected regions for the next few days.





