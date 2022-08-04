Iranian diplomats to resume talks on nuclear deal | News

The spokesman for the Iranian Foreign Ministry, Naser Kanani, announced on Wednesday that the negotiating team of his country that participates in the negotiations to reactivate the 2015 nuclear agreement, called the Comprehensive Joint Action Plan (PIAC), plans during this journey from Tehran to the Austrian capital, Vienna.

Iran responds to new US sanctions package

The spokesman reported that the Iranian delegation will be headed by the Deputy Foreign Minister for Political Affairs, Ali Baqeri Kani, and that this round of work is scheduled to start this Thursday and will be coordinated by the European Union (EU).

He ratified his country’s will to reach a sustainable agreement that guarantees the rights and interests of Iran, which demands that the United States (USA) put an end to the unilateral restrictive measures imposed on its economy and finances.

هیأت مذاکره‌کننده ایرانی جهت ادامه گفت‌وگوهای رفع تحریم عازم ویو میـ،

ناصر کنعانی وزارت امور خارجه از عزیمت هیأت کشورمان به وین جهت ادامه برای رفع تحریم‌های ظالمانه علیه ملت ایران داد. pic.twitter.com/X3eCLTtXaE

— ���� وزارت امور خارجه (@IRIMFA)

August 3, 2022

Kanani expressed his hope that other parties involved in the negotiation will take the necessary decisions to solve the outstanding problems. In this regard, he added that during this round of talks there will be an exchange of ideas on the proposals of the parties.

The negotiations have been taking place in Vienna since April 2021. In addition to Iran, the United Kingdom, France, Russia, China and Germany take part. The most important point regarding the future of PIAC has been the removal of sanctions against the Iranian nation.

در این از گفتگوها که به روال قبل هماهنگ‌کنندگی اتحادیه اروپا برگزار خواهد ، در خصوص ایده‌های مطرح‌شده از سوی از جمله ایده‌های ارائه‌شده از سوی جمهوری اسلامی ایران که که هفته جاری به طرف مقابل مقابل ارایه ، بحث و تبادل نظر صورت صورت صورت.

— ���� وزارت امور خارجه (@IRIMFA)

August 3, 2022

In its most recent phase, the negotiation was resumed in the Qatari capital, Doha. There, with EU mediation, Iran held talks with the US, which participates indirectly because it unilaterally withdrew from PIAC in 2018 and is no longer a member of the pact.

Tehran has repeatedly denounced that Washington does not show the political will to reimplement the nuclear agreement, given its refusal to address substantive issues, such as the repeal of sanctions.

The deputy head of foreign policy of the EU, Enrique Mora, broadcast this Wednesday through the social network Twitter announcing his trip to Vienna to take part in the talks on the nuclear agreement.





