Iran urges US to ensure lifting of sanctions | News

The permanent representative of Iran to the United Nations Organization (UN), Majid Takht Ravanchi, stressed on Wednesday his country’s intentions to fulfill the commitments established in the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (Jcpoa, acronym in English), if the United States (USA) guarantees the application of the economic provisions presented in the agreement.

During a conference for the revision of the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons (NPT), the entity indicated that the positions of the Iranian team show that reaching a final agreement depends on the effective and lasting lifting of sanctions.

According to the Iranian diplomat, the negotiations focused on the lifting of sanctions will resume after a stalemate of almost five months, because the US has not decided to grant the promised economic benefits.

“When the US makes the right decision, Iran, in turn, will cease its corrective actions and resume full implementation of its nuclear-related measures,” Majid Takht noted.

It is worth specifying that indirect talks between Iran and the US will resume on August 4 in Vienna (Austria), with a view to reactivating the nuclear agreement.

Since April of last year, Iran, the United Kingdom, France, Russia and China, plus Germany (Group 4+1), have been negotiating on the future of the (JCPOA), the most relevant issue being the elimination of sanctions against the Iranian nation.





