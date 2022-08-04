World
An explosion thundered in a residential building near Baku, there are wounded
BAKU, August 3 – RIA Novosti. An explosion occurred in a five-story residential building in the city of Khirdalan (5 kilometers northwest of Baku – ed.), there are wounded, the press service of the Ministry of Emergency Situations of Azerbaijan reported.
“The ministry’s hotline received information about an explosion on the third floor of a five-story residential building located in the city of Khirdalan, Absheron region. Currently, employees of the State Fire Service and the Special Risk Protection Service of the Ministry of Emergency Situations have been involved in the scene,” the ministry said in a statement.
The Ministry of Health of the country reports four wounded.
Translation by RJ983
Disclaimer: Via RIA Novosti – Checked