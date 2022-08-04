Belarus will not change nuclear-free status, Minsk representative says

UN, August 3 – RIA Novosti. Belarus will not change its nuclear-free status, the country’s representative said at a conference on the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT) at the UN.

“All the insinuations about changing the nuclear-free status of Belarus, as well as about non-compliance with obligations under the NPT, are groundless,” the diplomat said.

He stressed that Belarus made a conscious choice in favor of renouncing the possession of nuclear weapons, and does not intend to change its position, despite the spiraling spiral of the arms race.

