Belarus will not change nuclear-free status, Minsk representative says

UN, August 3 – RIA Novosti. Belarus will not change its nuclear-free status, the country’s representative said at a conference on the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT) at the UN.
“All the insinuations about changing the nuclear-free status of Belarus, as well as about non-compliance with obligations under the NPT, are groundless,” the diplomat said.
He stressed that Belarus made a conscious choice in favor of renouncing the possession of nuclear weapons, and does not intend to change its position, despite the spiraling spiral of the arms race.

July 21, 23:04

Lukashenka: it is possible to adapt planes for nuclear charges in a couple of months

