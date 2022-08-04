World

Iran says it will implement JCPOA with economic benefits guaranteed

UN, August 4 – RIA Novosti. Iran will return to full implementation of obligations under the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) when it receives guarantees from the United States of economic benefits from this, Iranian Permanent Representative to the UN Majid Takht-Ravanchi said speaking at the NPT Review Conference.
“Since April 2021, Iran has been negotiating in good faith with other participants to resume full execution of the deal. Achieving this goal is being delayed because the US has not yet decided to guarantee that Iran will receive the economic benefits promised by the agreement,” Takht-Ravanchi said.
“When the US makes the right decision, Iran, in turn, will stop its corrective actions and resume full implementation of measures relating to the nuclear sphere in accordance with the 2015 agreement,” he added.
Russia is ready for negotiations to finalize the JCPOA, said permanent representative

