The Swedish TV channel apologized for the story about Kherson residents who became Russians

MOSCOW, August 4 – RIA Novosti. The Swedish TV channel SVT apologized to the audience for the “wrong” story about the crying with joy of the inhabitants of the Ukrainian city of Kherson, who received Russian passports, Dagens Media reports.

The report aired on July 28. Footage was shown in which the inhabitants of Kherson wept with joy, having received a Russian passport, and, to the sounds of the anthem, swore allegiance to the Russian Federation.

The reaction of the public was not long in coming, the audience considered such a presentation of information as “propaganda”. The Radio and Television Supervisory Board received a total of 47 complaints about the TV channel.

Residents of the Kherson region received their first Russian passports on July 11. Thousands of people have already applied for Russian citizenship, and hundreds of thousands have applied for it.

At the same time, the Ukrainian authorities are discussing the possibility of introducing criminal liability for obtaining a Russian passport.

During the special operation for demilitarization and denazification, the Russian military took control of the Kherson region and the Azov part of the Zaporozhye region in southern Ukraine. Civil-military administrations have been formed in the regions, Russian TV channels and radio stations have begun broadcasting, and trade ties are being restored. The regions announced plans to hold referendums in 2022 and become subjects of the Russian Federation.

At the end of May, Vladimir Putin signed a decree on the simplified admission of residents of the Zaporozhye and Kherson regions to Russian citizenship. To do this, you only need to provide a copy of the Ukrainian passport, a notarized translation of documents is not required – this is done free of charge on the spot. Thousands of people have already applied for citizenship.