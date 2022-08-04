Biden welcomed Senate decision to support NATO expansion

WASHINGTON, August 4 – RIA Novosti. US President Joe Biden on Wednesday welcomed the decision of the Senate, which approved the resolution on the ratification of the protocols on the accession of Finland and Sweden to NATO, and expressed his readiness to sign the documents necessary for expanding the alliance.

“I look forward to signing the accession protocols and welcome Sweden and Finland, two strong democracies with extremely capable military forces, into the ranks of the greatest defensive alliance in history,” said Biden, whose statement was released by the White House.

The US President called the Senate vote earlier in the day “historic” and expressed gratitude to Congressmen for their support on this issue.

“The United States remains committed to the security of Sweden and Finland. We will continue to remain vigilant together against any possible threats to our joint security,” Biden said.

On Wednesday, the US Senate approved a resolution on NATO expansion. The resolution was supported by 95 senators with the required threshold of 67 votes. Only one legislator spoke out against. Now Biden must sign the relevant documents on the entry of the two countries into NATO and send them to the alliance.

Russia has repeatedly noted that NATO aims at confrontation. Press Secretary of the President of the Russian Federation Dmitry Peskov stated that further expansion of the alliance would not bring greater security to Europe, NATO has an aggressive character.

At the same time, he noted that he did not consider the possible entry of Sweden and Finland into NATO an existential threat to Russia. The Russian Foreign Ministry stated that Moscow remains open to dialogue with NATO, but on an equal footing, while the West should abandon its policy of militarizing the continent.