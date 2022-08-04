Japan commented on the creation of a new operator of the Sakhalin-2 project

TOKYO, August 4 – RIA Novosti. Tokyo is determined to preserve its interests in Sakhalin-2, said Koichi Hagiuda, head of the Japanese Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry, commenting on the Russian government’s decision to create a new operator for the project.

“As for the Sakhalin-2 project, the position on continuing to preserve our interests has not changed,” the minister told reporters.

In turn, the Japanese cabin secretary general Hirokazu Matsuno said that Tokyo intends to continue close cooperation with the private sector to protect the interests of Japanese companies and ensure uninterrupted supplies of liquefied natural gas.

On Wednesday, the Russian government decided to create a new operator for the Sakhalin-2 project, represented by Sakhalin Energy LLC, with registration in Yuzhno-Sakhalinsk. The new operator will replace Sakhalin Energy Investment Company Ltd.

Yesterday, 22:28In Russia ExxonMobil agrees to transfer control over Sakhalin-1

Vladimir Putin signed a decree on Sakhalin-2 on June 30. Shares in the authorized capital of the operator will be received by Gazprom Sakhalin Holding and the new company itself. At the same time, foreign owners (Shell, Mitsui and Mitsubishi) can also receive shares in proportion to those they had in Sakhalin Energy. Gazprom owns 50% plus one share in the former operator, Shell 27.5% minus one share, Mitsui 12.5%, Mitsubishi 10%.

In mid-July, it was reported that Tokyo was determined to retain its share in the project and was negotiating with the Japanese companies participating in the project. At the same time, a conversation took place between Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and Minister of Economy and Industry Koichi Hagiuda, during which the intention to maintain a stake in the project was confirmed. At the same time, it was emphasized that the preservation of investment depends on the decision of the Russian side, so it remains to be seen whether Japan’s intentions to maintain a share in the project will be realized.