Protest against UN mission leaves 33 dead in Congo | News

The protests in several cities against the presence of the United Nations Blue Helmets mission (Monusco) in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) have resulted, until Tuesday, with at least 33 people, including civilians.

The protests, which began on Saturday two weeks ago, led to the assault and looting of some UN facilities in Goma on the following Monday and Tuesday before spreading to other locations and causing the evacuation of the international organization’s staff.

The UN has justified that three civilians died in another incident this Sunday, when Monusco soldiers were allegedly attacked and would have had to shoot at a border post with Uganda.

#DRC 02.08.2022|#CitéUA

The Chef de l’État, Félix-Antoine Tshisekedi, chaired a meeting with an interinstitutional format, this Monday 01st August, author of the révaluation of the #Monusco retrait plan agreed in accordance with resolution 2556. pic.twitter.com/3gwjmS8zFL

— Presidence RDC ���� (@Presidence_RDC)

August 1, 2022

“In its report, the special commission led by the Minister of the Interior indicates a calculation of human losses of 36 dead,” including, said the Congolese government spokesman, Patrick Muyaya.

According to Muyaya, a Kinshasa government commission also held talks with various civil society actors from Goma and Butembo and “the population expressed a clear demand: see Monusco leave the Democratic Republic of the Congo.”

��The chef of the #MONUSCO����, Bitou Keita, was deeply shocked and dismayed by the serious incident that occurred this morning in Kasindi.

Les auteurs de la fusillade ont été identifiés et mis aux arrêts en attendant les conclusions de l’enquête.

��

— MONUSCO (@MONUSCO)

July 31, 2022

Meanwhile, the Congolese president, Félix Tshisekedi, held a conversation with the UN Secretary General, António Guterres, on Monday to address this crisis and the latter would have expressed his “outrage” at the events on the border with Uganda.

.@antonioguterres is outraged by a serious incident that took place this morning in Kasindi, on the border of the DR Congo and Uganda, in which @MONUSCO military personnel opened fire while returning to the DRC from leaving in their home country.

— UN Spokesperson (@UN_Spokesperson)

July 31, 2022

The anger has been fueled by the perception that Monusco is not doing enough to stop attacks by armed groups, despite having more than 14,000 soldiers on the ground since 1998, shortly after the end of the dictatorship of Mobutu Seseko.





