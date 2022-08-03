Taliban Government Condemns US Airstrike in Kabul | News

Hours after the United States carried out a drone air strike on Kabul, Afghanistan, Zabihullah Mujahid, a spokesman for the Taliban government, denounced the bombings by the foreign army and hinted that these incidents could cast a shadow over the relationship between the two nations.

In a statement, Mujahid condemned the drone attacks and called them a violation of international law, while Washington claimed that the leader of the terrorist organization Al Qaeda was killed in the bombings.

“An airstrike was carried out on a residence in the Sherpur neighborhood of Kabul city on the second day of the first month of the current year, 1444 Hijra. Initially, little was known about the nature of the incident,” Mujahid said.

Following an examination of the incident, the Islamic Emirate’s security and intelligence services determined that US drones were used in the attack.

“The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan strongly condemns this attack, which was carried out under any pretext, calling it a flagrant violation of both international law and the Doha Agreement,” Mujahid said in a statement.

According to the spokesman, such efforts go against the interests of Afghanistan, the United States and the region and are a repetition of the failed experiences of the previous 20 years. Repeating such behaviors will damage the opportunities available.

However, in response to the Taliban government’s statement, the US State Department issued a statement calling protecting their land from terrorism a top priority.

Blinken attacked the Taliban for harboring and harboring the Al Qaeda leader in Kabul.

“The Taliban seriously violated the Doha Agreement and reiterated their assurances to the world that they would not allow terrorists to use Afghan territory to threaten the security of other countries,” Blinken said in a statement.

Afghans doubted on Tuesday the announcement of the death of the Al Qaeda chief, hidden for months among them in the heart of the Afghan capital.

The death of Ayman al-Zawahiri, for whom the United States pledged $25 million for any information leading to his finding, was announced on television by President Joe Biden on Monday.

Al-Zawahiri, 71, was hiding with his family at a property in central Kabul owned by a top adviser to Taliban leader Sirajuddin Haqqani, according to a senior intelligence official.

