Russia will break relations with the US if it is named a terrorist | News

The Russian government announced on Tuesday that it could break diplomatic relations with the United States if the Congress of this country incorporates it into the list of “sponsors of terrorism”.

CMIO.org in sequence:

Russia recognizes Ukraine’s Azov battalion as a terrorist group

The spokeswoman for the Russian Foreign Ministry, Maria Zajárova, stated at a press conference that “the logical result of such a step could be a rupture of diplomatic relations”, officially established in 1809.

Similarly, the representative of the Foreign Ministry stressed that the White House “runs the risk of finally crossing the point of no return with all the consequent consequences.”

�� #Zakharova: Having exhausted its arsenal sanctions, the US lawmakers reached out for the ‘potent weapon’ of designating Moscow as a ‘sponsor of terrorism.’

�� Make no mistake, if Washington decides to suspend its ties with Moscow, we can live with it. pic.twitter.com/WyPW19sJyG

— MFA Russia ���� (@mfa_russia)

August 2, 2022

In this sense, the ministerial spokesperson pointed out that the US Congress sees the possible inclusion as “a terrible punishment that can force Russia to live according to the world order invented by the US.”

The Russian diplomat pointed out that the Kremlin is prepared for any scenario in bilateral relations while emphasizing that “if Washington decides to completely stop interaction with Moscow, we will survive.”

��#Zakharova: We noted @JoeBiden‘s statement ahead of #NPT Review Conference.

☝️ We believe that the #US ���� must begin by deciding for itself whether it is ready to engage in real strategic stability dialogue. So far, we have seen nothing but ambivalence on Washington’s behalf. pic.twitter.com/ZvAtFb7pDS

— MFA Russia ���� (@mfa_russia)

August 2, 2022

On July 28, the US Senate approved a resolution demanding the inclusion of Russia in the politicized “list of “countries that sponsor terrorism”, which includes Syria, North Korea, Iran and Cuba.

For her part, the White House spokeswoman, Karine Jean-Pierre, said that the decision together with a series of proposals will be considered “to impose more costs on Russia. This requires a determination by the Department of State on specific criteria.”





Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



See this content by source