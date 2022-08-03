US state of Kentucky temporarily bans abortion | News

The United States justice approved this Tuesday temporarily the prohibition of abortion in the state of Kentucky after it was ruled by the Supreme Court to withdraw the protection of the right.

Judge Larry E. Thompson of the Court of Appeals momentarily ruled in favor of a petition filed by the state attorney general, Daniel Cameron, which seeks to reinstate two regulations that prohibit most types of abortion.

Although in Kentucky the abortion ban was activated when the Supreme Court repealed the protection of this right on June 24, on July 22 Judge Mitch Perry decided to approve the interruptions until a final decision was issued.

While so many Kentuckians are fighting to survive right now, we all just learned that the injunction protecting the rights of women and pregnant people has been struck down in court.

Safe and legal abortion is now banned in Kentucky.

On June 30, Perry responded to requests from EMW Women’s Surgical Center and Planned Parenthood for voluntary terminations of pregnancy.

For his part, Cameron celebrated Thompson’s decision by expressing that he will continue working to “defend the constitutionality of these guarantees for women and unborn children.”

I appreciate the court’s decision to allow Kentucky’s pro-life laws to take effect while we continue to vigorously defend the constitutionality of these important protections for women and unborn children across the Commonwealth. (23)

On June 27, the Louisiana state magistrate approved suspending the abortion ban, meanwhile, on June 28, a judge determined the same ruling in the state of Texas.

On June 24, nine states sided with the Supreme Court’s decision: Arkansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Missouri, Oklahoma, South Dakota, Utah and Wisconsin. However, some have temporarily modified their determinations.





