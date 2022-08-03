Chinese Government Condemns Nancy Pelosi’s Visit to Taiwan | News

The Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs rejected on Tuesday the arrival in Taiwan of the Speaker of the United States House of Representatives (USA), Nancy Pelosi, describing this action as a violation of the sovereignty of the Asian country.

Nancy Pelosi arrives in Taiwan despite China’s warnings

According to the Foreign Ministry, Pelosi’s visit represents “a serious violation of the one-China principle and the provisions of the three China-US joint communiqués. It has a severe impact on the political foundation of Sino-US relations.” and seriously infringes on China’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.”

In its statement, the Foreign Ministry stressed that “China firmly opposes and severely condemns it, and has made a serious deal and strongly protested to the United States.”

“Taiwan is an inalienable part of the territory of China, and the Government of the People’s Republic of China is the only legal Government that represents all of China, this has been clearly recognized by Resolution 2758 of 1971 of the General Assembly of the United Nations” , stressed the entity.

At the same time, he added that Taiwan is the most important issue in the framework of China-US relations.

“The Taiwan Strait is facing a new round of tensions and serious challenges, and the root cause is the repeated efforts by the Taiwanese authorities and the United States to change the status quo. The Taiwanese authorities have continued to seek support from the United States. United for its independence agenda (…) The United States, for its part, has been trying to use Taiwan to contain China,” he says in the text.

Likewise, he indicated that “no country, no force or no individual should underestimate the firm determination, strong will and great capacity of the Chinese Government and people to defend state sovereignty and territorial integrity and achieve national reunification and rejuvenation” .

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs assured that the correct way to treat China and the US is only with “mutual respect, peaceful coexistence, non-confrontation and cooperation in which everyone wins.”

In turn, the State Councilor and Minister of Foreign Affairs of China, Wang Yi, declared at a press conference that the principle of one China is the consensus of the international community, as well as the political basis of the exchanges carried out by the Asian nation with other countries.

The diplomat said that some in the US constantly challenge China’s sovereignty over the Taiwan issue, and deliberately seek to stir up trouble in the Taiwan Strait.

Wang stressed that the Chinese people will never accept it and the international community also rejects unwarranted provocation, saying that Washington’s bullying attempts have been exposed to the world and show everyone more clearly that the US is the world‘s greatest destroyer. peace today.

On the other hand, the Chinese People’s Liberation Army specified that from 12:00 (local time) on August 4, until 12:00 (local time) on August 7, military exercises and training activities will be carried out, including drills. with live fire in the maritime areas around the island and its airspace.

Rejection of Pelosi’s visit

Various authorities and entities in China expressed their resounding rejection of the arrival of the US congresswoman in Taiwan.

The Taiwan Affairs Office of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China released a statement in which it described the visit of the speaker of the US House of Representatives to the island as a “movement of an appalling nature“.

“It seriously violates China’s sovereignty and territorial integrity, severely violates the one-China principle and the three China-US Joint Communiqués, seriously tramples on international law and the basic norms governing international relations, breaks the serious commitment policy that the United States has made with China, and it sends a very wrong signal to the forces that seek “Taiwan independence,” he said.

In addition, he recalled that the one-China principle is “a widely recognized norm of international relations and a consensus accepted by the international community. The Taiwan question is a matter of China’s internal affairs and does not allow any external interference.”

A spokesman for the Standing Committee of the People’s Assembly of China (NPC) joined these statements, quoted by the Xinhua agency, who expressed that they oppose and condemn this action.

“The United States has solemnly engaged with China on the Taiwan issue, but in actual action it has steadily increased substantive relations and official exchanges with Taiwan, emboldened and supported “Taiwan independence” separatist forces, tried to use to Taiwan to contain China and has seriously undermined peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait,” he said.

He also noted that the Government and people of his country “have taken and will continue to take firm and energetic measures to firmly safeguard China’s sovereignty, security and development interests.”

Another entity that reacted to Pelosi’s visit was the Foreign Affairs Committee of the National Committee of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC), stating that “the current US administration has committed itself on multiple occasions to adhere to the one-China policy and not supporting ‘Taiwan independence.’ However, some recent comments and actions on the US side are in stark contrast to the commitment.”

“We urge the US side to honor their words, end any form of official exchanges with China’s Taiwan region, stop interfering in China’s internal affairs,” he said.

Finally, he reiterated that any act that goes against “the historical trend, aims to create a problem from the Taiwan issue, and damages the sovereignty and territorial integrity is doomed to failure, and will ultimately become a boomerang.”

